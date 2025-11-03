Lowndes Co. Supervisors work to decrease traffic/road hazards

LOWNDES COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – Lowndes County Supervisors are working to decrease traffic and road hazards between the port and the Industrial Park.

At today’s regular meeting, the Board of Supervisors approved entering into an agreement with the Maritime Administration for a project at the West Bank Port.

The county is securing about $14 million worth of grants for the work.

One project will expand a rail line from the port to sites in the Industrial Park, including Steel Dynamics.

Currently, scrap metal coming in is moved by truck to the steel mill.

The rail line would help decrease large truck traffic in the area.

Debris coming off of those trucks has also caused issues for drivers in the area and for the county, which has been working to clean up some of that debris.

“As you know, we’ve had several issues with having to run magnets on these roads. If you run Artesia Road, if you run the road that goes to Leroy’s Landing, there are a lot of issues with people having flat tires, because of those things on the road. We do regularly run a magnet on that road to try to pick up some of that, but as soon as the next truck comes along, there’s a certain size of that scrap metal, it ends up, some of it can end up on the road,” said Lowndes Co. Board of Supervisors President Trip Hairston.

This will be a long-term project. Supervisors said it could be 2030 before it’s complete.

