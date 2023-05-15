Lowndes Co. teens receive scholarships at board of supervisors meeting

LOWNDES COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – Two Lowndes County students received scholarships at Monday morning’s board of supervisors meeting.

Victoria Cooper and Todd Ellis were selected for the Mississippi Association of Supervisors County Employee Scholarship Program.

Both received a $500 scholarship.

The teens must meet GPA requirements, live in the county, and be enrolled at a higher learning institution.

Counties can receive up to two of the awards.

