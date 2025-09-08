Lowndes Co. woman receives federal sentence for drug and firearm charges

gavel

LOWNDES COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – A Lowndes County woman will spend more than 12 years in federal prison for drug and firearm charges.

Jacquelyne Leiataua of Columbus pleaded guilty to possessing meth and fentanyl with the intent to distribute, along with having a gun to further her drug trade.

U.S. District Judge Glen Davidson sentenced her to 85 months for the drug charges and another 60 months for the firearm offense—to be served consecutively.

Authorities said the case was built through a joint effort by the Lowndes County Sheriff’s Department, DEA, ATF, and the Mississippi Bureau of Narcotics.

