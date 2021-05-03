Lowndes County and county school district to see increase financially

LOWNDES COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – Lowndes County and the county school district will soon see an increase in their bank account.

The board of supervisors approved three fee-in-lieu agreements this morning.

Two solar companies have a capital investment of three hundred million dollars combined.

The fee-in-lieu of the ad valorem taxes agreement means those companies will pay one-third of a normal tax bill as a fee.

Steel Dynamics now has a 30-year fee-in-lieu agreement.

This all means the county will get about one million a year, combined, from the agreements.

The school system will get about one point one million.