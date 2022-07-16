Lowndes County and DHS working on building lease

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – Lowndes County and a state agency are working together to clear up some confusion over property.

For over a decade the Mississippi Department of Human Services in Lowndes County has been operating rent-free in a county-owned building.

According to supervisors, after the building was destroyed by a tornado and rebuilt, DHS moved back in and not required to pay rent, but did agree to handle maintenance and repairs.

One hitch – there was nothing in writing.

Recently, one of the building’s air conditioning units went out, and DHS wants the county to fix it.

With no lease or contract in place, the county will be picking up the tab.

Both sides have determined it’s time to get something down on paper.

“Again, there’s no contract in place. There’s no lease in place, and we think both entities need to put that in place, so that’s what we plan to do.”

By law the county has to provide space for the DHS services.

The department and Supervisors have begun discussing possible numbers.