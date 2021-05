LOWNDES COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – Lowndes County is pretty much back to square one on the future of a new sportsplex.

County supervisors opt not to vote on a plan to move forward with a new facility.

In fact, there were discussions about possibly bringing in another consultant.

Recreation Director Roger Short presented options to county leaders this morning at their meeting.

No vote was taken on the matter and it’s unclear when it will go back before the board again.