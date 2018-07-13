Lowndes County bills Columbus for parks purchases

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI)- Lowndes County says the city of Columbus owes it more than $74,000, andd they’re asking the city to pay up.

The Columbus Lowndes Recreation Authority was disbanded September 30, 2017.

County leaders say after finally receiving CLRA financial records from the city, it was able to determine there was money owed to the county.

County Administrator Ralph Billingsley says the city was notified in February. After not hearing from anyone, he wrote a letter to and invoice to the city on July 3rd.

In dispute are a number of purchases, including a lawnmower, generator, golf cart and Tv’s that were bought less than a month before the organization was dissolved.

It was known more than a month out that CLRA would no longer exist.

Greg Lewis was the executive director of CLRA and now heads the city’s parks and recreation program.

The State Auditor’s Office has been contacted about doing a close-out audit of CLRA.

A city spokesman says city offices were closed Friday and no one was available for comment.