Lowndes County Board of Supervisor President discusses county projects

LOWNDES COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – Even with rising prices and inflation, Lowndes County is in pretty good shape.

Trip Hairston, President of the Lowndes County Board of Supervisors, briefed area business and community leaders on county projects and finances.

Overall, the county’s financial health is good. The debt level is around 3 percent, which is well below the 15 percent allowed under state law. And Economic Development is up.

But there are a few challenges.

August is budget season, and county leaders are planning on a tight budget this year.

Because of a rocky year in the stock market, Supervisors aren’t planning on taking a draw from the County’s hospital trust fund.

And rising asphalt prices will likely put the brakes on road paving plans for next year.