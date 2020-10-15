Lowndes County Board Supervisor Trip Hairston becomes board president

COLUMBUS, MISS. (WCBI) – The supervisor who has been on the Lowndes County board for just 10 months will now take over as board president.

Trip Hairston was nominated by acting president John Holliman as his replacement.

- Advertisement -

Former Board president Harry Sanders seconded the motion. The three then voted to approve Hairston as an incoming president.

Sanders stepped down from the role after making racist public remarks to a Columbus newspaper.

Longtime board members Leroy Brooks and Jeff Smith voted against Hairston.

Brooks says the decision to give the job to a new supervisor shows experience was based on race, not experience.

“This board is hellfire bend on showing the community they are going to do whatever they choose, no matter how racist it is and think people are going to accept that,” said Leroy Brooks, Lowndes County Supervisor. “It’s an insult to anyone. I think Trip has some qualifications but he has been here 10 months and promote him to the head of the table and try to justify it. It’s just racism.”

Hairston will take over from Holliman at the beginning of the year.