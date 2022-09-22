Lowndes County chase ends after driver crashes into deputies car

LOWNDES COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – On Wednesday, September 21, 2022, the Lowndes County Sheriff’s Office arrested a 23-year-old Caledonia man on multiple charges, after a brief pursuit in which the suspect intentionally rammed a deputy with his motorcycle. The man arrested was identified as Tristin Manuel Saraiva.

The incident began around 1:04 p.m. when a deputy with the Lowndes County Sheriff’s Office was conducting traffic enforcement in the area of Hwy 45 and Land Road in Northern Lowndes County.

The deputy noticed a motorcycle driving in excess of 100 miles per hour. As the deputy turned on his emergency lights to initiate a traffic stop, the rider of the motorcycle refused to pull over, and instead quickly increased speed and fled from the deputy reaching speeds of 135 MPH.

The deputy called for backup while the two vehicles were traveling on Hwy 45 heading south toward the city limits of Columbus. The deputy was radioing ahead to other deputies asking for assistance in getting the motorcycle stopped. The deputy reported that the rider of the motorcycle was driving aggressively and erratically, and putting the public at risk.

Further south on Hwy 45, members of Lowndes County Sheriff’s Office Narcotics STING Unit (Special Tactics Investigative Narcotic Group) happened to be in the area of Bluecutt Road and Hwy 45.

These Agents turned on their emergency lights and stopped traffic at the intersection of Bluecutt Road and Hwy 45 in an attempt to keep traffic from hitting the motorcycle.

The rider was weaving in and out of traffic and riding between vehicles in both lanes as he approached the intersection. The rider of the motorcycle, instead of maneuvering away from a collision, made a decision to veer directly towards the vehicle driven by the narcotic agents crashing into the vehicle.

The rider was then identified as Tristin Manuel Saraiva.

Saraiva received minor injuries from the crash and was transported to BMHGT where he was treated and released. Saraiva was then taken into custody and is currently at the Lowndes County Adult Detention Center where he is charged with Reckless Driving and Felony Fleeing or Attempting to Elude.

No bond has been set at this time.

