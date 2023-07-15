Lowndes County citizens attend community-wide candidate forum

There will be two more events on July 22 in Caledonia and July 29 in Atrizia.

LOWNDES COUNTY, Miss (WCBI) – Citizens of Lowndes County were able to attend the candidate forum on July 14 to hear from those running in the upcoming election.

The candidate forum took place at the Anderson Grove Community Center.

The Forum is county-wide and city-wide, and it allows the candidates to speak to the public about their insights and inputs to better the community.

Sponsor of the community-wide event Belinda Morris said this was a perfect opportunity to bring together components that better the community as a whole.

“The community, the residents, need the opportunity to meet and greet the leaders that are chosen leaders who are in place to better their lives,” Morris said. “They need to know who they are so they can address their concerns in their different neighborhoods and hear what it is that they have to say and propose ways in which they can better their lives. “

The primary elections are August 8.