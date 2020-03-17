Lowndes County closing all recreation facilities

LOWNDES COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – Lowndes County closes its recreation facilities until April 1.

The board of supervisors met Tuesday morning to approve the temporary closure.

Parks Director Roger Short said the opening date could be pushed back, if necessary.

Youth baseball and softball practices, soccer games and practices, classes and activities and park rentals were also suspended.

Facility rentals will be refunded.

This closure impacts all community centers, the soccer complex, and ball fields at Lake Lowndes.