Lowndes County CO accused of bringing contraband into jail

LOWNDES COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – A Lowndes County Sheriff’s Department correctional officer finds himself on the other side of a jail cell.

Jerry Lewis was accused of bringing various contraband items into the Lowndes County Adult Detention Center.

He was arrested on April 17 at the jail.

Detectives believe Lewis was paid on several occasions for various items.

In a press release, the sheriff’s department said the former correctional officer admitted to taking payments.

Lewis was charged with furnishing contraband items within a correctional facility, possession of a controlled substance, and felony conspiracy to commit a crime.

He’s being held in the Oktibbeha County jail awaiting bond.

