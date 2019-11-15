Lowndes county constable retires after 38 years

After serving for 38 years, Constable Joe Ables is stepping down from his position.

Family, friends, and community members gathered at Justice Court to wish Ables a happy retirement.

He started his career in 1981 and has worked tirelessly for people in the county.

He decided not to run for re-election this year. His son, Joe Jr., will step into the role in January.

“All I can say it’s different and it’s nice. Enjoy all these folks here and appreciate what they’ve done,” said Ables.

Ables will officially retire from his position as Constable at the end of December.

His son, Joe Jr., will be sworn in January 2020.