Lowndes County coroner confirms two coronavirus deaths

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – Two deaths occurred overnight in Lowndes County from COVID- 19.

Lowndes County Coroner Greg Merchant confirmed a person from Oktibbeha County died at Baptist Memorial Hospital early Friday morning.

The second patient, a resident at a Columbus retirement community, died after being diagnosed with COVID-19.

This followed the death earlier this week of an employee at the Arrington Assisted Living Community.

This makes four people connected to the Arrington who have died after testing positive for COVID-19.

State health officials said long-term care facilities were at high risk of an outbreak and spreading of the virus.

The Arrington has not returned our calls for comment.