Lowndes County coroner identifies teen in fatal crash Thursday

LOWNDES COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – The teenager killed in a Lowndes County crash has been identified.

Coroner Greg Merchant said 17-year-old Robert Caleb McCool died as a result of the accident.

The crash happened on Wright Road, near Wolfe Road, at about 6 p.m. Thursday night.

Merchant told WCBI that McCool’s truck was westbound when it ran off the road, and hit some trees and a culvert.

McCool was a junior at Heritage Academy.

For 24/7 news and updates, follow us on Facebook and Twitter