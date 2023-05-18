Lowndes County court term ends with 2 men going to prison

LOWNDES COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – Another week of the Lowndes County court term ended with two men going to prison.

We first told you about the conviction of Davonta Wells on Wednesday night.

He was ordered to serve 16 years in prison after being found guilty of shooting into a dwelling and felon in possession of a handgun. He was prosecuted as a habitual offender.

Robert Farmer Jr. also pleaded guilty to attempted murder for setting someone on fire in July 2022.

He was ordered to serve 15 years in prison.

District Attorney Scott Colom believed these types of cases send a message to criminals.

“Those are both mandatory sentences that are another example of how my office is not going to tolerate violence because of what it does to our community. And, you know, people that are thinking about making these decisions…they better think twice,” said Colom.

The court term is expected to wrap up next week.

