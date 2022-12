Lowndes County CTC hosted annual Christmas Bazaar

LOWNDES COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – The Lowndes County Career and Technical Center hosted its annual Christmas Bazaar this afternoon.

This is the second year the CTC has hosted the “Workforce Wonderland” event.

There were a number of crafts, gift ideas, and food for the community.

The school building in east Columbus was opened up to the public for the event.

