Lowndes County CTE opens cosmetology program

Not every career path starts in college. The Lowndes County School District is exposing students to several professions at its Career and Technology Center.

On September 1, the district celebrated the grand opening of its cosmetology program.

A common question that is asked to students all over is “What do you want to be when you grow up?” At the Lowndes County Career and Technology Center, students get hands-on experience with many different fields they are interested in.

Jessica Allen is the instructor for the brand-new cosmetology program. She said this kind of program gives them practical experience to take into the future.

“They can get their feet wet,” Allen said. “They know when they leave here, ‘Hey this was just a fun opportunity or ‘This is what I want to do the rest of my life.'”

Students will be learning the ends and outs of hair, and nails, and the importance of safety, infection control, and decontamination issues.

Kaliya Neal is a sophomore at Caledonia High School, and she said she is excited to get into the cosmetology lab.

“I’ve always wanted to make people feel pretty and confident in their skin,” Neal said. “It helps me feel more prepared than I was before I got into this class and more confident.”

Career and Technical Education Program Director for Lowndes County Schools Susan McClelland said cosmetology isn’t the only program for students trying to navigate the next phase of life.

“Everything from health science to welding to carpentry, culinary arts, cosmetology industrial maintenance, engineering, many of them come out like ‘Hey I love this this is exactly what I want to continue to pursue,” McClelland said. “Others come out like maybe that’s not a career for me. we count both of those as wins.”

The superintendent said he is thankful to be able to offer these opportunities to students in the community.

“I think it will change lives,” said Superintendent Sam Allison. “I think people will come here and make a career that maybe they didn’t know their interest was there or it didn’t spark an interest. We wanted to get kids interested in a career but also help them make progress toward that career.”

Parents are encouraged to talk with their students about joining the CTE program.

