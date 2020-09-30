Lowndes County daycare owner arrested and charged with child abuse

LOWNDES COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – A woman accused of operating an unlicensed daycare in Lowndes County is charged with child abuse.

29-year-old Kelsey Perry was arrested at her Shirley Drive home Tuesday afternoon.

Investigators said Perry was operating an unlicensed child care facility from her home back on July 23rd.

The daycare was reported to the Mississippi State Department of Health on September 24th.

A cease and desist order was issued to Perry by the state agency.

On September 28th a report was filed with the sheriff’s department that kids under Perry’s care were allegedly mistreated and abused back in July.

Wednesday’s press release did not say how Perry allegedly abused the children.