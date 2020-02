LOWNDES COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – If you’re a democrat in Lowndes County an important day is coming up this weekend.

Saturday is the day you’ll elect delegates and alternates for the 2020 Lowndes County Democratic Convention.

The county convention is in March.

The National Democratic Convention is later this summer.

All 20 precincts will open up at Saturday at 10:00 a.m. for you to select delegates to represent your precinct.