LOWNDES COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – Lowndes County deputies are investigating a deadly shooting in Caledonia.

The shooting happened about 8:20 this morning on Cedar Street.

Sheriff Eddie Hawkins says deputies arrived to find a 55-year-old woman dead.

An unidentified 45-year-old man was detained by deputies at the duplex.

Hawkins tells WCBI the investigation is in the very early stages and more information could be released soon.

It’s not clear whether the man taken into custody will face any charges or what connection he has to the woman.

The victim’s name has not been released.