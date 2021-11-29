Lowndes County deputies are investigating a drive-by shooting

LOWNDES COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – Lowndes County deputies are investigating a drive-by shooting.

A car was shot up at the intersection of Yorkville Road and South Pickensville Road about 11 Sunday night.

Sheriff Eddie Hawkins says the driver was not hurt.

The victim told investigators they were being followed and when they went to turn the gunfire started.

No vehicle description was given to deputies.

Hawkins tells WCBI the victim is not cooperating in the early stages of the investigation.

If you have any information call Golden Triangle Crime Stoppers.