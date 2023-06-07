Lowndes County deputies arrest 8 people in meth trafficking investigation

LOWNDES COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – Lowndes County narcotics deputies arrested eight people in a months-long meth trafficking investigation.

The narcotics STING unit seized more than $15,000 in cash, over eight pounds of methamphetamine, and five vehicles.

Sheriff Eddie Hawkins said the case started after neighbors called deputies about a large amount of traffic coming to and from a house.

Agents developed informants and made buys from Eric Green. Hawkins told WCBI that Green soon moved his operations to a BBQ stand on Highway 50 in front of a store and bar.

Green was charged with aggravated trafficking of meth, two counts of sale of meth, and two counts of conspiracy to sell methamphetamine.

Patrick Davis, Andrew Clay, and Jarvis Thurman are charged with aggravated trafficking of methamphetamine. They are from Moorhead and Greenwood.

The other people arrested are facing sell, conspiracy, or possession charges.

OFFICIAL PRESS RELEASE: Lowndes County Meth Trafficking Investigation

