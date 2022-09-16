Lowndes County deputies arrest drug dealer and solve burglary
COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – Lowndes County deputies arrested a suspected drug dealer and solved a recent burglary in one operation.
Agents with the Sheriff’s STING Unit learned that large amounts of drugs were reportedly moving through a house on 27th Street North in Columbus and got a warrant to search it.
During the search, they seized two pounds of marijuana, four handguns, one of which was reported stolen, a shotgun, and cash.
They also arrested Rodriques Lanier.
Lanier is charged with felony possession of marijuana with intent to distribute.
Agents also found property reported stolen during a burglary in Columbus.
Lanier is being held in the Lowndes County jail. No bond has been set, and more charges are possible.