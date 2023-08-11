Lowndes County deputies arrest teen now facing sexual battery charge

LOWNDES COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – A Lowndes County teen is facing a sexual battery charge.

18-year-old William Serpas was arrested on August 11.

Sheriff Eddie Hawkins said the investigation started last month after a report was made with deputies.

Hawkins told WCBI the alleged victim is under the age of 14.

The case is still under investigation and more charges are possible.

Bond for Serpas was set at $10,000.

