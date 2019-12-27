Lowndes County deputies asking for help finding person of interest

LOWNDES COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – The Lowndes County Sheriff’s department has asked for the public’s help identifying a person of interest.

On your screen is the man investigators are looking for.

Back in October, he allegedly walked into a rental shop and rented out some equipment under a construction business name.

Deputies said he was last seen driving a silver SUV.

If anyone has information on this man’s whereabouts, you’re asked to contact the Lowndes County Sheriff’s Department or Golden Triangle Crime Stoppers.