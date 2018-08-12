Lowndes County Deputies Continue To Look For Suspected Armed Robbers

LOWNDES COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – Deputies continue to look for two men they believe robbed a local store clerk at gunpoint Saturday evening.

The Lowndes County Sheriff’s Department says it happened at the Sensations Adult Entertainment Store, near the Columbus Air Force Base.

- Advertisement -

The store owner said the men also held a customer at gunpoint.

Deputies say they’re looking for two black men and are asking neighbors to stay alert.

Danielle Morgan just moved to the area three months ago.

She says her home and a neighbor’s house was recently broken into.

The mother of three says the recent crime is making her uneasy.

“I guess there’s nothing you really can do besides have protection in your home and nowadays, they don’t even want you to have protection in your home, but if you don’t, what can you do to protect yourself if somebody comes in, while you’re there?”

If you have information on this case, contact the sheriff’s department or Golden Triangle Crime Stoppers.