Lowndes County deputies continue search for armed robbers

LOWNDES COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – Lowndes County deputies continue to search for two armed robbers.

The holdup happened Tuesday night at about 9:45 p.m. at the Dollar General on Lehmberge Street, in Artesia.

In surveillance images released, you can see one of the suspects holding a gun and walking into the store.

The manager told deputies she was in the office counting money when the gunmen approached her and held her at gunpoint.

She was forced to hand over the money from the cash register and open the safe.

A second employee escaped out the back door and ran to a nearby home to call 911.

No injuries were reported.

If you have any information, call Golden Triangle Crime Stoppers or use the P3 Tips App.

