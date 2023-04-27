Lowndes County deputies find 2 modified handguns during arrest

LOWNDES COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – A Wednesday arrest in Lowndes County is shining a spotlight on a new challenge facing law enforcement officers: illegally modified handguns.

Wednesday afternoon deputies with the Lowndes County STING Unit spotted three men sitting in a car at the Airbase Texaco on Highway 45, just north of Columbus. When deputies approached, they reported a strong smell of marijuana coming from the vehicle.

While deputies were questioning the driver, one of the passengers ran. He was quickly caught.

A search of the vehicle reportedly turned up marijuana and two Glock handguns.

The pistols had been modified with what is known as a “Glock Switch”, a device that converts the weapon from semi-automatic to full-automatic.

A pistol modified with a Glock Switch has a rate of fire of about 30 rounds in three seconds. The devices are illegal in the United States, but some people are buying them online from China and Russia. Others are producing them at home using 3-D printers.

One of the weapons was reported stolen in Neshoba County. Lowndes County Sheriff Eddie Hawkins said that is a common way for people who can’t legally buy guns to get their hands on one.

“I don’t recommend leaving a gun in a vehicle overnight. Because, we have a lot of burglaries that happen where people are walking by checking door handles, and just taking guns. That’s where they get the guns from. Then they create this device to attach to the gun, making it a fully automatic weapon. That’s the scary part. Now, we’ve got a fully automatic handgun out here on the streets that these guys shouldn’t be in possession of. They’ve all been in trouble before and can’t buy guns. This is how they’re getting them. They’re stealing them out of other people’s cars,” said Hawkins.

Randy Lee Gunter faces charges of possession of a weapon by a convicted felon and possession of a stolen firearm.

Demontrell Lowe and Da’Quavious Keishawn Robertson are both charged with possession of marijuana of more than an ounce and possession of a stolen firearm.

Robertson was also wanted on a domestic violence warrant and was indicted on a murder charge in 2021.

