Lowndes County deputies investigate homicide near Caledonia

crime cop car

CALEDONIA, Miss. (WCBI) – Lowndes County deputies are investigating a homicide, near Caledonia.

Sheriff Eddie Hawkins said deputies were called to a home near the intersection of North Wolfe and Grant Roads at about 11 a.m.

The 911 call was for an unresponsive person.

Deputies arrived to find a white female dead.

Investigators are still working to determine how and when she died.

Coroner Greg Merchant is notifying family members and not releasing a name at this time.

We will bring you more details as they are released by investigators.

