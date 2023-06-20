Lowndes County deputies investigate homicide near Caledonia
CALEDONIA, Miss. (WCBI) – Lowndes County deputies are investigating a homicide, near Caledonia.
Sheriff Eddie Hawkins said deputies were called to a home near the intersection of North Wolfe and Grant Roads at about 11 a.m.
The 911 call was for an unresponsive person.
Deputies arrived to find a white female dead.
Investigators are still working to determine how and when she died.
Coroner Greg Merchant is notifying family members and not releasing a name at this time.
We will bring you more details as they are released by investigators.
