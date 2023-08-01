Lowndes County deputies investigate shooting in New Hope area
LOWNDES COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – Lowndes County deputies are investigating a shooting in the New Hope area.
Deputies were called to Shane Circle, just off Hughes Road, last night for a shots-fired call.
The victims inside the home were asleep when they heard the gunfire.
A vehicle and the home were damaged by bullets.
No one was injured.
Deputies did recover some shell casings.
If you have any information, call Golden Triangle Crime Stoppers.
For 24/7 news and updates, follow us on Facebook and Twitter