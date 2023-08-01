Lowndes County deputies investigate shooting in New Hope area

crime cop car

LOWNDES COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – Lowndes County deputies are investigating a shooting in the New Hope area.

Deputies were called to Shane Circle, just off Hughes Road, last night for a shots-fired call.

The victims inside the home were asleep when they heard the gunfire.

A vehicle and the home were damaged by bullets.

No one was injured.

Deputies did recover some shell casings.

If you have any information, call Golden Triangle Crime Stoppers.

