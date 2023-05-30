Lowndes County deputies investigate shooting that damaged home

LOWNDES COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – Lowndes County deputies are investigating a shooting that damaged a home.

A Providence Place homeowner returned from a trip to find two bullet holes in a window.

At least one bullet went through a wall and busted a pipe, causing water damage.

Deputies did find glass from a vehicle and shell casings in the street.

Sheriff Eddie Hawkins said there have been no reports of vehicle damage or injuries from the incident.

If you have any information, call Golden Triangle Crime Stoppers at (662)494-0109 or use the P3 Tipps app.

