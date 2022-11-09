Lowndes County deputies make 18 arrests in countywide drug bust

LOWNDES COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – Lowndes County deputies make 18 arrests in another drug round-up throughout the county.

Sheriff Eddie Hawkins said deputies and narcotics agents started making arrests early this morning.

Many of the people charged were wanted for selling drugs.

There were a few people with suspects that are now facing drug charges.

Deputies seized meth and marijuana throughout the county.

Four guns were also found during the searches.

“A lot of times when they’re selling drugs, that’s part of it. We expect to find guns and we hope we do find guns because we want to take those guns off the streets. Now, these guns do enhance the penalties. So, that helps us in the court system get an enhanced penalty and get them more time off the street and that’s exactly what we are trying to do,” said Hawkins.

Hawkins said investigators are still searching for a few suspects.

The names of those arrested and their charges will be released later today or tomorrow.

For 24/7 news and updates, follow us on Facebook and Twitter