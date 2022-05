LOWNDES COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – Lowndes County deputies make an arrest in a shooting.

Tyshon Morris is charged with shooting into a dwelling.

Sheriff Eddie Hawkins says deputies were called to Shaws Mobile Home Park, on Highway 373, about gunfire.

On the way to the scene, a deputy spotted Morris and pulled him over.

One mobile home was damaged and no one was injured.

Bond has not been set for Morris.