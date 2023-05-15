Lowndes County deputies make arrest after finding stolen vehicle

LOWNDES COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – Lowndes County deputies said a familiar face is back in jail 15 days after he was released.

37-year-old Corey Mixon was charged with felony taking of a vehicle.

Sheriff Eddie Hawkins said a car from James Pest Management was reported stolen on May 8. A GPS tracking device found the vehicle in Alcorn County.

That’s also where Alcorn County deputies allegedly found Mixon in the vehicle, near Rienzi. He will be charged with possession of the stolen vehicle there.

Hawkins said Mixon has been arrested more than 70 times, with 20 of those charges being felonies.

According to Hawkins, Mixon was sentenced in 2020 from a plea deal with four years to serve in prison. He was released on April 14 of this year.

The longtime lawman said this is a case where deputies deal with the same people over and over.

“We see the actions that they take and mistakes that they make and we incarcerate them and put them in jail. What’s frustrating to us is when we are dealing with the same person over and over again. You know, I believe in helping people that make bad decisions, but when somebody’s making 20 and 30, 40 bad decisions in a row they need to have consequences for their actions,” said Hawkins.

Mixon could face more charges in the stolen vehicle investigation.

He was also convicted of burglary in 2004 in Lowndes County.

For 24/7 news and updates, follow us on Facebook and Twitter