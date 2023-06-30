Lowndes County deputies make arrests on drug trafficking charges

LOWNDES COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – Lowndes County deputies went looking for a wanted person and ended up with two other suspects behind bars on different charges.

Wednesday, deputies with Lowndes County’s STING unit went to a home on Land Road to serve a warrant on a suspect.

When agents walked up to the front porch, they found the front door open and reportedly found two men sitting in the living room smoking marijuana.

Agents called in and requested a search warrant for the home.

That search reportedly turned up six pounds of pot, 10 grams of meth, an AK rifle, and over $2,000 in cash.

The deputies arrested Demontrell Rontavis Lowe and Roytavius Brunson.

They are charged with trafficking marijuana and possession of methamphetamine with intent to distribute while in possession of a firearm.

Brunson also faces charges of possession of a firearm by a convicted felon. He is currently on probation with the Department of Corrections.

Lowe was out on bond for an April arrest on gun and drug charges that included a handgun modified with a so-called Glock Switch to make it fully automatic.

He is also under indictment for an aggravated Domestic Violence charge.

The Sheriff’s Office is asking the court to deny bond on the new charges.

