Lowndes County deputies make drug, weapons possession arrests

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – Strange behavior and a concerned person led to a Columbus drug bust.

Demetrius Burgin and Deoka Williams were charged with possession of marijuana with intent to distribute and possession of a weapon by a felon.

Lowndes County Sheriff Eddie Hawkins said narcotics deputies in the STING Unit seized two pounds of marijuana, more than $4,900, and a handgun.

The bust happened at Colony House Apartments on Fifth Street North.

They both remain in jail.

