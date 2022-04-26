Lowndes County deputies make two arrest in Dollar General robberies

LOWNDES COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – Lowndes County deputies make two more arrests in the recent Dollar General armed robberies.

20-year-old Dorium Davis is charged with accessory to armed robbery.

18-year-old Brandon Baker is charged with one count of armed robbery and two counts of kidnapping.

Sheriff Eddie Hawkins says bond has not been set for Davis.

Baker’s bond is set at one million dollars.

Investigators say Davis was the clerk that was hit in the head during the first DG hold-up on Highway 182.

Hawkins believes Davis and another employee and suspect, Ty Ranch, came up with the plan to rob the store.

Ranch is the one that allegedly walked into the store with the gun.

Baker is accused of taking part in the Dollar General robbery where two employees were in the store at the time of the reported crime.

The sheriff believes there will be more arrests and charges in the investigation.