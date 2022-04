LOWNDES COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – Lowndes County deputies are asking for help finding an armed robbery suspect.

18-year-old Brandon Baker is about five feet, nine inches tall.

He weighs about 125 pounds.

Investigators are working to get a picture of Baker to release.

They are not releasing what armed robbery could be involved in the case.

If you know where Baker is tonight, call Golden Triangle Crime Stoppers or use the P-3 Tips App.