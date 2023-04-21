Lowndes County deputies respond to disturbance, find two injured men
LOWNDES COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – Two men were injured in a stabbing.
Now, one is in jail and the other is in the hospital.
31-year-old Hernan Navarrete was charged with aggravated assault.
Lowndes County Sheriff Eddie Hawkins said the incident happened on Mike Para Road at about 10:30 Thursday night.
Deputies were first called about a disturbance but arrived to find the injured men.
Navarrete was treated and released from the hospital.
The victim was listed as stable with non-life-threatening injuries.
Hawkins told WCBI the incident remains under investigation.
