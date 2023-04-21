Lowndes County deputies respond to disturbance, find two injured men

LOWNDES COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – Two men were injured in a stabbing.

Now, one is in jail and the other is in the hospital.

31-year-old Hernan Navarrete was charged with aggravated assault.

Lowndes County Sheriff Eddie Hawkins said the incident happened on Mike Para Road at about 10:30 Thursday night.

Deputies were first called about a disturbance but arrived to find the injured men.

Navarrete was treated and released from the hospital.

The victim was listed as stable with non-life-threatening injuries.

Hawkins told WCBI the incident remains under investigation.

For 24/7 news and updates, follow us on Facebook and Twitter