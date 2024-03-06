Lowndes County deputies search for couple of suspected thieves

LOWNDES COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – The Lowndes County Sheriff’s Office wants to find a couple of “scrappy” thieves who pulled off a Valentine’s Day heist, and they’re asking for your help in the case.

Video surveillance taken on February 14 from P&R Scrap Metal on Highway 45 shows two men breaking into a building and removing items from it.

Investigators believed the two men caught on tape were 29-year-old Travis Logan Blanton and 42-year-old Michael Shawn McDill.

Blanton and McDill are now wanted on charges of Burglary of a Commercial Building.

Both men have extensive history with the Lowndes County Sheriff’s Office.

If you know where Travis Logan Blanton or Michael Shawn McDill may be, you can call the Lowndes County Sheriff’s Office or you can submit an anonymous tip to Golden Triangle Crimestoppers or use the P3 reporting app.

If your information leads to an arrest, you could be in line for a cash reward.

