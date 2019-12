LOWNDES COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – Lowndes County deputies are also asking for help finding a man who was allegedly involved in a burglary.

Deputies are asking for information on John David Reeves whereabouts.

Reeves is wanted for questioning on his alleged involvement in a Lowndes County burglary.

Anyone with information on Reeves whereabouts is asked to call Lowndes County Sheriff’s Office or Golden Triangle Crime Stoppers.