Lowndes County deputies searching driver of SUV

LOWNDES COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – Lowndes County deputies are asking for help finding the driver of an SUV.

Sheriff Eddie Hawkins says this vehicle is involved in catalytic converters and thefts in the county.

Surveillance video captured the Dodge Durango in the area of Highways 373 and 50 back on December 13th.

The 2003 Durango is grey and possibly has a “Cotton” tag on the front.

If you have any information about this vehicle and its drive call Golden Triangle Crime Stoppers.