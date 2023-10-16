Lowndes County deputies will soon have 2 new officers joining patrol

LOWNDES COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – Two new officers will be joining the Lowndes County Sheriff’s Department.

The Lowndes County Board of Supervisors voted to purchase two new K9s.

The dogs, their training, and school for the handlers will cost the county around $34,000.

Sheriff Eddie Hawkins says the dogs will rotate into service as needed.

“We utilize these dogs in several different aspects at the department for either K9 detection or narcotic detection dogs or apprehension, tracking, search, and rescue. So, the dogs can be utilized for certain uses. As these dogs are out, we look to replace them. As they get older, their medical condition starts to deteriorate and they start to get to where they can’t do the job. So, we look for new dogs to replace them. And as we get to the point to where we are going to retire these dogs, we want to have new dogs in place to take over the responsibility and still provide the services that we look for in the county,” said Hawkins.

The dogs usually retire between nine to 11 years old.

