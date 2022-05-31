Lowndes County deputy honored for life saving actions

LOWNDES COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – A Lowndes County deputy is honored for his life saving actions.

Tuesday, the Lowndes County Board of Supervisors recognized Deputy Raymond Cyr for saving a man’s life at an accident.

Cyr was one of the first people on the scene of an accident about a month ago.

A vehicle crashed into a ditch and its driver was thrown.

Sheriff Eddie Hawkins says Cyr jumped in the ditch, which was filled with water, and made a tourniquet to stop the bleeding of the man’s severely injured arm.

Cyr then pulled the victim up the muddy embankment to an ambulance crew.

Supervisors gave Cyr the resolution at its regular meeting this morning.