Lowndes County deputy on leave pending state AG’s office investigation

LOWNDES COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – A Lowndes County deputy is on leave, pending the outcome of a state Attorney General’s office investigation.

Chief Deputy Greg Wright confirmed the investigation but declined to release the deputy’s name.

Lowndes County Sheriff Mike Arledge said the allegations were not related to the scope of the employees’ duties.

No charges have been filed.

A spokesperson for the Attorney General’s office said the agency does not confirm or deny the existence of an investigation.