LOWNDES COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – Lowndes County detectives are asking for help finding a vehicle.

Deputies believe someone inside a gold 2000s model Nissan Murano might have witnessed a burglary.

The break-in happened on February first in the area of Taylor Thurston Road and Elm Lake.

If you know this person or this vehicle call the sheriff’s office, Golden Triangle Crime Stoppers, or use the P-3 Tips app.