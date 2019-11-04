Lowndes County detectives searching for stolen semi-tractor, chip hauler

LOWNDES COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – Lowndes County deputies have asked for help finding the suspects who stole a semi-tractor and a chip hauler.

Deputies are searching for a stolen red 2006 Freightliner semi-tractor and a 1997 chip hauler. The trailer has the tag number 087198A.

The tractor was stolen from a parking lot on Highway 45 North.

Surveillance video showed an orange and black semi-tractor take the chip hauler from the lot on October 13. The Freightliner was then towed off the lot on October 15 by a gray semi-tractor.

Lowndes County detectives are asking for help identifying the owners and drivers of the two semi-tractors responsible for the thefts.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Lowndes County Sheriff’s Office or Golden Triangle Crime Stoppers.