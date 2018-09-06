Lowndes County Detention Center inmate dies

LOWNDES COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI)- The Lowndes County Sheriff’s Department, along with the Mississippi Bureau of Investigation and the Lowndes County Coroner’s Office are investigating the death of an inmate at the Lowndes County Detention Center.

The inmate has been identified as Johnny Payne. He was pronounced dead at Baptist Hospital.

Lowndes County Sheriff Mike Arledge, says Payne was located in his cell unresponsive and transported to Baptist Memorial Hospital by ambulance.

It is standard operating procedure for the Lowndes County Sheriff’s Department to contact the Mississippi Bureau of Investigation.

Stay with WCBI as we learn more on the investigation.